Grubauer (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per Scott Malone of Root Sports.

Grubauer, who was injured in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay, will miss at least the next four games following his placement on the IR list. He has posted a 5-9-1 record this season with a 3.25 GAA and an .884 save percentage. Seattle recalled Chris Driedger from AHL Coachella Valley on Sunday to serve as Joey Daccord's backup.