Grubauer allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Grubauer had allowed a total of seven goals during his four-game winning streak, but the Senators were able to get to him early with three tallies in the first period. They added another pair in the second after the Kraken had rallied for the lead. Grubauer's been the better of Seattle's goalies lately, but it's been too much to ask for a truly extensive run of success. The 31-year-old dropped to 12-12-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 29 appearances.