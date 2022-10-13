Grubauer allowed five goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

While the stat line was not pretty, Grubauer can't take all the blame. A turnover and a couple of plays where the Kraken over-committed in the offensive zone accounted for three of the goals, including both by Troy Terry that started and ended the scoring. It's still not good enough from Grubauer, who went from Vezina finalist in 2020-21 to an .889 save percentage last year. He'll probably watch from the bench Thursday, with Martin Jones likely to start versus the Kings in the second half of a back-to-back.