Grubauer stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

Grubauer played well early on, but defensive miscues -- a turnover and a lack of hustle on a long dump-in -- led to the Stars' goals. Despite the hard-luck loss to end the playoff run, Grubauer was solid with a 7-7 record, a 2.99 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 14 playoff outings. Given his hefty contract, the 31-year-old can be expected to open 2023-24 as the Kraken's top goalie.