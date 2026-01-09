Grubauer allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Grubauer allowed two goals in the first period, but he settled in after that to give the Kraken time to pull even. Mats Zuccarello scored on him in overtime, ending Grubauer's four-game winning streak, but this was another steady performance for the German netminder. He's posted a save percentage north of .900 in seven of his last eight outings, a level of performance that's pushed him into a timeshare with Joey Daccord. Grubauer is at an 8-3-2 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 15 contests. Should the even split of playing time continue, Daccord would get Saturday's road game versus the Hurricanes while Grubauer can be penciled in for a start at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers on Monday.