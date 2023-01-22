Grubauer gave up a goal on 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Grubauer played well against his former team, but the Kraken again failed to give him much help. He's received two or fewer goals of support in four of his last five outings. The 31-year-old slipped to 4-8-2 with a 3.18 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 16 contests overall, but he's been trending in the right direction, even if the results aren't there. The Kraken have a couple of days off before they host the flailing Canucks on Wednesday.