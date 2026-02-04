Grubauer stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

The teams played a scoreless first period, but the Ducks got to Grubauer twice in the second and third frames. The 34-year-old netminder has faced the Ducks three times this season, allowing a total of eight goals on 102 shots despite going 1-2-0 in those contests. Overall, he's at an 11-6-3 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 save percentage. This was likely his last start before the Olympic break -- Grubauer will play with Germany at the tournament. Look for Joey Daccord to tend the twine Wednesday versus the Kings.