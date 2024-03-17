Grubauer stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer did well to keep the Kraken in it for most of the game, but a pair of Roman Josi tallies in the third period turned the tide in favor of the Predators. This was Grubauer's third loss in his last four outings, and he's allowed 12 goals in that span. The 32-year-old netminder is at 10-11-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 26 appearances. The Kraken wrap up a five-game homestand Monday versus the Sabres.