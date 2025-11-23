Grubauer stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Grubauer was beaten once in even strength and once on the power play by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, respectively, but he looked composed the rest of the way and put up a solid line en route to an OT win. The 30 saves were a season-high mark for Grubauer, who seems to be entrenched as the backup behind Joey Daccord. As long as Grubauer remains in this role, his upside will be close to minimal and strictly matchup-based.