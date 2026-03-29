Grubauer stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Grubauer allowed one goal in the second period and another in the third before surrendering two in the shootout to take the defeat. Still, the 34-year-old veteran has posted at least 30 saves in back-to-back games, and he's allowed three or fewer goals in four of his last five appearances. With a save percentage north of .900 in three of his last four games, Grubauer is a solid streaming option in most formats.