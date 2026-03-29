Grubauer stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Grubauer was beaten once in the second period and once more in the third, but he was beaten twice in the shootout as well. Still, the 34-year-old veteran has posted at least 30 saves in back-to-back games, and he's allowed three or fewer goals in four of his last five appearances. With a save percentage north of .900 in three of his last four games, Grubauer is a solid streaming option in most formats, considering he remains as the Kraken's No. 2 option between the pipes behind Joey Daccord.