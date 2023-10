Grubauer kicked out 34 of 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Grubauer got Seattle's last three contests off with Joey Daccord getting those starts instead. Grubauer has been underwhelming with a 1-4-0 record, 3.00 GAA and .901 save percentage in five games this season. Daccord's done better thus far, so -- even after Grubauer's win over the Lightning -- it wouldn't be surprising if the Kraken went back to Daccord for Thursday's home contest against Nashville.