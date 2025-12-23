Grubauer stopped 40 of 41 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Grubauer earned his first win in exactly a month, as his previous victory came Nov. 22 against the Penguins. This was his best outing in quite some time, and the 40 saves were a season-high mark by a wide margin. Grubauer hasn't won back-to-back games since winning four straight starts in November, though, so it's hard to trust him for sustained production. Wins aside, his individual numbers have looked decent -- he's had a save percentage above .900 in three of his last four contests.