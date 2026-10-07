Grubauer stopped six of seven shots in relief of Joey Daccord in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Grubauer played the third period after a lackluster performance from Daccord and the Kraken as a whole over the first 40 minutes. Grubauer has done well in two outings this season, giving up three goals on 31 shots against playoff-caliber opponents. The 34-year-old netminder could work his way into a more even split of playing time if he continues to do well. The Kraken are heading on the road for a five-game trip, which begins in Detroit on Friday.