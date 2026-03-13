Grubauer stopped nine of 11 shots in relief of Joey Daccord in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Grubauer played the final two periods and gave up a goal in each one. He's now winless over his last four outings, giving up 13 goals on 100 shots in that span. Daccord hasn't exactly been a stud lately either, but he's done enough to push Grubauer into the backup role. Grubauer is 11-8-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 25 appearances. Both goalies should get a look this weekend, as the Kraken visit the Canucks on Saturday before hosting the Panthers on Sunday.