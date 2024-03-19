Grubauer stopped 23 of 26 shots in relief of Joey Daccord in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Daccord was pulled early in the first period after allowing three goals on four shots. Grubauer was able to steady things for a while, but the Kraken's offense ultimately didn't give him enough support to turn the game around. The loss belongs to Daccord, so Grubauer stays at 10-11-2 on the year with a 2.87 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 27 appearances. With an upcoming road back-to-back in Vegas on Thursday and in Arizona on Friday, both Grubauer and Daccord should get a chance to start soon.