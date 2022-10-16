Grubauer stopped all six shots he faced in the third period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights after relieving Martin Jones.

Grubauer was lightly tested in this relief outing, his second appearance of the year. The 30-year-old gave up five goals on 27 shots in his season debut versus the Ducks on Wednesday, so the Kraken's goaltending outlook remains murky. Given Jones' ugly start Saturday, it seems likely Grubauer will get the start in a tough matchup versus the Hurricanes on Monday.