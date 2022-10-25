Grubauer (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer was injured Friday versus the Avalanche and will now be out for at least most of this week. As of Sunday, he was considered day-to-day, so it's unclear if his injury has worsened or if the Kraken simply need his roster spot. Martin Jones and Joey Daccord will handle the goaltending duties in Grubauer's absence.