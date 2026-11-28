Grubauer (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

In a corresponding move, Seattle recalled Nikke Kokko from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis. Grubauer suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's 4-2 win over Edmonton. It's unclear when he will be ready to return, but he will miss at least the next four games, starting with Saturday's home rematch against the Oilers after landing on the IR list. Joey Daccord will likely see most of the starts for the Kraken during Grubauer's absence.