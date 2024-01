Grubauer (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Grubauer, who hasn't played since Dec. 9, is eligible to be activated whenever he receives clearance to return. However, it remains unclear when he will be ready to play. Grubauer has a 5-9-1 record with a 3.25 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. Joey Daccord has arguably become Seattle's undisputed No. 1 netminder during Grubauer's absence.