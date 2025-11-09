Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Nabs first win in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer made 16 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
The veteran netminder seemed headed for the loss until Chandler Stephenson tied the game with two seconds left in regulation, before Shane Wright capped a dominant OT by the Kraken with the winner. It was Grubauer's first win of the season in only his third appearance, but he figures to see a heavy workload in the short term while Joey Daccord (upper body) is on the shelf.
