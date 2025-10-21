Grubauer stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Joey Daccord to begin the third period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

It was only the second appearance of the season for the veteran goalie, as Daccord has dominated the crease for the Kraken in the early going. In four-plus periods of work so far, Grubauer has allowed three goals on 29 shots, recording an OTL in his only start.