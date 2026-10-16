Grubauer made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The team in front of Grubauer was tired -- they're in the middle of a long road trip. He came into the game with a .918 save percentage, a number that put him into the top-12 in the NHL. And his goals saved above expected (GSAx) is ninth-best in the NHL (4.2). Grubauer and Joey Daccord have been alternating starts. but Grubauer played both Tuesday and Thursday. We're not reading anything into it at this point, but the situation does bare monitoring.