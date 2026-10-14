Grubauer made 24 saves through overtime and stopped four-of-five attempts in the shootout Tuesday. Seattle won 3-2 over Philadelphia.

Grubauer had a bit of a speed wobble in the third period, allowing two goals in a span of just 1:13. But he shook it off and was solid from that point forward. Grubauer (three starts) and Joey Daccord (four starts) are splitting the Kraken net, and both men have been solid in the paint. Consider Grubauer in daily matchups or in weekly formats when the game split gives him two starts.