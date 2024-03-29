Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Grubauer overcame giving up a pair of shorthanded goals on the same Kraken power play early in the third period. That was all the Ducks put on the board in the contest. Grubauer had given up 17 goals over his previous five outings, going 0-3-1 in that span. The 32-year-old is now at 11-13-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 30 appearances. It appears the Kraken have started to alternate goalies, so it's likely Joey Daccord will get a tough home start versus the Stars on Saturday before Grubauer draws in for a road start in San Jose on Monday.