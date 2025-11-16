Grubauer stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of Matt Murray (lower body) in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Grubauer played just over two periods after Murray was hurt on the Sharks' lone goal late in the first. The 33-year-old Grubauer is now the only healthy goalie on the Kraken roster, so he may see a brief uptick in playing time until Joey Daccord (upper body) returns. Grubauer has gone 3-0-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .903 save percentage over five appearances. Don't expect those numbers to last -- fantasy managers adding him should be looking for playing time if he gets a chance to serve as the starter. The Kraken are set for a four-game road trip over the next week, beginning Tuesday in Detroit.