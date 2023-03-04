Grubauer made 21 saves in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
It was another solid effort for the veteran netminder, who has allowed two goals or less in seven of his last 10 appearances, going 6-3-1 over that stretch. The surge has pushed Grubauer's record on the season to 10-11-3, but his 3.01 GAA and .895 save percentage highlight how much he's been relying on the Kraken's surprisingly potent offense for his recent success.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Columbus•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Collects win in relief•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Pulled after allowing four goals•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Can't protect multiple leads•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Set to face Bruins•