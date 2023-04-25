Grubauer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Grubauer finally got some structure from the defense in front of him. He still had to make some big saves, especially after Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the second period to tie the game. Grubauer is now 2-2 with 11 goals allowed on 131 shots over four games in the playoffs. The 31-year-old will likely get the nod once again in a pivotal Game 5 in Colorado on Wednesday.