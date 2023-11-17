Grubauer stopped 21 of 24 shots in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Grubauer allowed a goal in each period with two of the goals coming on the power play. This game was Grubauer's first start since Nov 11 versus Edmonton where he was pulled and marks the sixth time in his last seven starts that he has allowed at least three goals. With both Grubauer and Joey Daccord struggling to start the season, Seattle should continue to run the hot hand in net. The German netminder's next start could come Saturday against Vancouver.