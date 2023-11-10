Grubauer stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Grubauer let a 3-1 lead slip away, but Oliver Bjorkstrand won it for the Kraken with 32 seconds left in regulation. While it wasn't a stellar performance on the scoresheet, Grubauer was solid when he needed to be, earning his third win in his last four outings. He's now 3-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA and a .900 save percentage through eight starts this season. The Kraken return home for Saturday's game against the slow-starting Oilers.