Grubauer stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period of Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Martin Jones appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the second period while making a save. It's unclear if the Kraken are just being cautious with Jones, but Grubauer was able to step in and steady the team after a choppy first 40 minutes. Grubauer remains at 16-13-4 with a 2.93 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 37 outings this season. If Jones is out for any length of time, Grubauer figures to fill a full-time starting role, especially in the postseason.