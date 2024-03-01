Grubauer recorded a 33-save shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Grubauer stood tall Thursday despite a decent amount of pressure from the Penguins. This was his first shutout since April of 2022 -- he didn't have one in 39 appearances last season. The 32-year-old is up to 9-9-1 with a 2.83 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 22 outings this season. The Kraken are treading water in the playoff race, so it appears head coach Dave Hakstol will ride the hot hand, which is Grubauer. A tough matchup awaits Saturday in a matinee game at home versus the Oilers.