Grubauer stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

The Kraken's scoring woes in San Jose lasted into the third period, which made it seem like Grubauer's strong play would go to waste. He gave up a penalty-shot goal to William Eklund early in the third, but Oliver Bjorkstrand tied it at 1-1 on a breakaway. Vince Dunn then added the game-winner in overtime. Grubauer has gone 5-1-1 with 17 goals allowed over seven games in March. He's up to 13-12-4 with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 31 outings. He's been the hot hand lately, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him in goal Saturday versus the Oilers.