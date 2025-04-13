Grubauer stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Grubauer let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, but he never let the Blues pull out too far ahead. In the shootout, he played a starring role, stopping five of seven attempts to help the Kraken get the win. Grubauer is up to 8-17-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 26 outings. He's redeemed himself a bit since a stint at AHL Coachella Valley, going 3-2-0 with 11 goals allowed on 129 shots (.915 save percentage) over his last five outings. Still, don't be surprised to see Joey Daccord get the nod for the Kraken's season finale on Tuesday at home versus the Kings.