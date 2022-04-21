Grubauer stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

With their lineup weakened by the absence of Mikko Rantanen (illness), the Avalanche weren't able to generate offense as easily as usual. The Kraken spotted Grubauer a 3-0 lead, and he made it stand despite a late push. The 30-year-old improved to 18-29-5 with a 3.09 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 53 appearances. He's won three of his last four appearances, and he'll likely split the next two games -- Friday against the Wild and Saturday versus the Stars -- with Chris Driedger.