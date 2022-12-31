Grubauer allowed three goals on five shots in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Grubauer got the hook 3:55 into the game, with the Oilers scoring three times in a span of 1:11 to force his exit. Martin Jones hardly fared better the rest of the way, allowing four goals on 27 shots in a game the Kraken clearly weren't ready for. Since the Seattle offense failed to cover his damage, Grubauer took the loss and fell to 3-8-1 with a 3.79 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 14 appearances. He's lost six of his last seven outings, and this ugly start could lead to more playing time for Jones early in January.