Grubauer stopped 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Grubauer took a tough loss against the Oilers on Saturday, but he didn't let that spiral into a skid. The Kraken never trailed Monday, in part thanks to Grubauer's strong performance in goal. He's won his last three games when facing more than 30 shots. The 32-year-old is up to 10-10-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 24 outings this season. While he's been good lately, Joey Daccord seems likely to get the nod for Tuesday's game in Winnipeg to wrap up the Kraken's quick road back-to-back.