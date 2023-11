Grubauer (undisclosed) will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Chicago, per Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

Grubauer, who will return from a two-game absence, has posted a 5-6-0 record this season with a 3.36 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 12 appearances. The Blackhawks rank 29th in the league this campaign with 2.58 goals per contest.