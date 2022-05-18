Grubauer ended 2021-22 with an 18-31-5 record, a 3.16 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 55 games.
Grubauer went from Vezina candidate with the Avalanche in 2020-21 to one of the statistically worst starters in the league in 2021-22 despite playing a career high in games. That happened because backups Chris Driedger and Joey Daccord failed to do much better behind a porous Kraken defense. Grubauer's neither as bad as he was last season nor as good as the year before -- somewhere in the middle would shake out to about a 2.60 GAA and a .905 save percentage if he can get a little help from his teammates in the Kraken's second campaign.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine versus Kings•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Saves 29 in loss•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Pulls off upset win•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Facing Avalanche•