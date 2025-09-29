Grubauer will draw the home start during Monday's preseason game against the Flames, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Grubauer is in the midst of a competition to serve as the Kraken's No. 2 netminder to begin the regular season. He started on the road against the Flames last Tuesday and turned aside 17 of 19 shots while playing approximately half of the game. While he's been relatively solid, Matt Murray has also played well during the preseason, so Grubauer could need another productive showing during Monday's matchup in order to keep pace.