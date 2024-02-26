Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday against the Bruins.

Grubauer has won his past two starts, stopping 45 of 48 shots during that span. He has 7-9-1 record this season with a 2.99 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 20 appearances. Boston is tied for ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per contest this campaign.