Grubauer is expected to start at home against Boston on Thursday.

Grubauer has an 8-9-3 record, 2.81 GAA and .900 save percentage in 22 games this season. He's been strong lately, posting a 1.84 GAA and a .928 save percentage over his last eight outings. The Bruins will be a challenging opponent though, given that they have the second-ranked offense with 3.71 goals per game in 2022-23.