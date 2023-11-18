Grubauer is slated to guard the road crease against Vancouver on Saturday, Sound Of Hockey reports.

Grubauer has a 4-6-0 record, 3.30 GAA and .890 save percentage in 10 contests with the Kraken this campaign. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last four outings. It'll be tough for him to bounce back against the Canucks, who lead the league offensively with 4.24 goals per game.