Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Circling Seattle Sports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Washington on Tuesday.

Grubauer has gone 2-2-2 in his last six outings while surrendering 17 goals on 167 shots. He has a 10-5-3 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 20 appearances this campaign. Washington ranks 14th in the league with 3.21 goals per game this season.