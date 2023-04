Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Piper Shaw of Root Sports reports, indicating he will start Monday's road game against Arizona.

Grubauer has a 16-13-4 record this season with a 2.93 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 37 appearances. He has stopped 47 of 50 shots in two wins over the Coyotes this year. Arizona sits 27th in the league this campaign with 2.75 goals per game.