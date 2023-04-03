Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports, indicating he will guard the home net Monday against Arizona.

Grubauer is coming off a poor performance in a 5-1 loss to Minnesota on March 27. He gave four goals on 13 shots prior to getting the hook in the early in the third period. Grubauer has a 14-13-4 record this season with a 3.05 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 34 appearances. The Coyotes sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.75 goals per game.