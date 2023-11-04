Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Saturday against Calgary.

Grubauer has stopped 66 of 71 shots en route to two wins in his past two starts. It's been a solid turnaround for the 31-year-old netminder after he lost his first four outings of the 2023-24 campaign. The Flames rank 28th in the league this season with 22 goals through 10 contests.