Grubauer will be between the home pipes Monday versus the Wild, according to Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum.

Prior to making a relief appearance Thursday in Edmonton, Grubauer had won his last four outings, turning aside a combined 88 of 96 shots (.917 save percentage) in victories over Pittsburgh, San Jose, Winnipeg and St. Louis. The 34-year-old has received limited work in 2025-26, but he has yet to lose in regulation across seven appearances (4-0-1). The Wild have faltered of late, losing back-to-back games in Calgary and Vancouver, and they've scored just eight goals across their last five contests.