Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports, indicating he will start in Minnesota on Monday.

Grubauer is coming off a 14-save effort in Saturday's 7-2 win over Nashville. He has a 14-12-4 record this season with a 2.99 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 33 appearances. The Wild rank 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.90 goals per game.