Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Predators.

Grubauer is coming off a 29-save effort in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas. He has provided a 10-10-2 record this season with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 25 games played. Nashville ranks 13th in the league this campaign with 3.18 goals per contest.